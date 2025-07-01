HM Shah to attend key event marking first anniversary of new criminal laws today in Delhi

New Delhi: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend a significant event titled “Golden Year of Faith in Justice System”, commemorating the successful completion of one year since the implementation of India’s new criminal laws on Tuesday.

The event will be held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and will begin at 3:30 p.m. HM Shah, who is the Chief Guest, will address a gathering of legal experts, policymakers, law enforcement officials, and dignitaries from across the country.

The event celebrates the transformative shift brought by the new criminal laws enacted in 2024.

Earlier on Monday, the Union Home Minister chaired a ‘Manthan Baithak’ with cooperative ministers from all States and Union Territories. The meeting was part of the government’s initiatives to commemorate the International Year of Cooperatives 2025.

Speaking at the Manthan Baithak, Shah underlined the importance of cooperation in India’s socio-economic framework. He said that while cooperatives can serve as an economic system for the entire world, for India, cooperation is a traditional philosophy of life.

He added that cooperation, living, thinking, and working together, represents the essence of Indian society.

He also acknowledged the nearly 125-year-old cooperative movement, describing it as a lifeline for the country’s poor, farmers, rural communities, and especially women, who have benefited through various phases of development and reform.

The Minister said that with sensitivity, cooperation must be revitalised for the welfare of millions of small farmers and rural people in the country because there are immense opportunities in the cooperative sector.