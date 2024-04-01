HM Shah to reach K’taka today; BJP gears up for rally & roadshow



Bengaluru: The BJP is gearing up for Union Home Minister, Amit Shah’s first visit to Karnataka since the announcement of the general elections.

HM Shah’s special flight is scheduled to land in Bengaluru at 11 pm on Monday at the HAL Airport.

The party is organising a massive rally at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru and a roadshow in Channapatna town in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

HM Shah will also hold a series of meetings with party leaders on the sidelines of the main events.

Preparations are underway to make the rally a great success and the BJP is mobilising party workers from all across the Bengaluru Rural parliamentary constituency for the roadshow.

The BJP has fielded son-in-law of former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda as its candidate from the Bengaluru Rural seat.

Sitting MP DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy CM and state Congress President, DK Shivakumar is the Congress’ candidate in the constituency.

HM Shah will chair a meeting of JD(S) and BJP leaders in the morning.

At about 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, he will address the rally in Bengaluru where he aims to address voters from the three parliamentary seats of Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, and Chikkaballapur.

After the public meeting, HM Shah will return to a private hotel at 1:45 pm and chair a core committee meeting of BJP leaders between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm and discuss poll strategies.

HM Shah will leave for Ramanagara in a chopper from Bengaluru at 4:45 pm and at 6 pm he will take part in the roadshow at Channapatna. HM Shah will stay at a private hotel on Tuesday, sources explained.