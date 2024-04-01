Satyajit Surathkal Announces Support to Billava Candidates in LS Polls

Mangaluru: The state President of the Sri Narayana Guru Vichara Vedike, Satyajit Surathkal announced his support for the Billava Candidates for the Lok Sabha elections without any party affiliations, during a press meeting held at the Press Club here, on April 1.

Addressing the media persons Satyajit Suratkal said, “SNGV will not support any political party but will support Billava candidates. The Vedike will work for the development of the community by supporting the candidates from the Billava community. Team Satyajit Surathkal, was started for a good cause and the team had demanded an MP ticket to Satyajit Surathkal to contest the LS elections, but Brijesh Chowta’s name was announced as the candidate”.

Satyajit further said, “Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Karwar, and Shivamogga districts have 12 lakh Billava population but for the last 33 years the BJP has not fielded any Billava candidate. This time, the BJP has given a ticket to Kota Srinivas Poojary which is an injustice done to the Billava Community. BJP should answer whether they have done justice to the Billava community by giving a ticket to Kota Srinivas to contest the LS polls from Udupi. Because Kota Srinivas is an MLC and is serving as the opposition leader in the Council. We have lost two posts. If the BJP has real concern towards the Billava community, they would have fielded other candidates from the Billava Community”.

Satyajit also said that he was working for Hindutva but was denied opportunities in the BJP. “I was just a force behind Hindutva. I do not belong to a rich family nor the upper caste, and also don’t have any political background”.

When asked whether the LS elections are between the Bunts vs Billava communities? Satyajit said, “It is up to you to speculate, I don’t want to comment on this. Yeddyurappa talks about social justice but do you have the list of candidates? In Karnataka, out of the 25 constituencies, from the Lingayat community with a population of 60 lakh, 9 candidates have got the ticket to contest the polls, whereas, the SC/ST Community with more than 1 crore population have got only 5 or 6 seats”.

Shashidhar Amin, Sandeep Pumpwell, and others were also present.