HMPV not killer virus like Covid, can cause lung infection in some: IMA

New Delhi: Amid the recent outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, an expert from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday said that the virus does not cause fatalities like Covid-19 but can in some individuals cause lung infection.

Speaking to IANS Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Chairman of the Kerala State IMA Research Cell, said that HMPV is very common in young children and there is no vaccine or antiviral treatment recommended.

“The HMPV or the Human Metapneumovirus is not a killer virus. It is not a virus that causes severe pneumonia or causes deaths like Covid did in the first part of the pandemic,” Jayadevan said.

“In fact, this virus is so common among young children that nearly 100 per cent of younger children would have become infected by the age of four or five years,” he added.

The expert noted that for most people HMPV will cause mild symptoms.

At the same time, “it causes bronchiolitis (lung infection) and worsening of asthma in a few individuals. It can also affect people who have underlying lung diseases like chronic obstructive lung disease and adults, especially with compromised immune systems,” the doctor said.

HMPV was first discovered in 2001 and is part of the Pneumoviridae family along with the Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms commonly associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

Jayadevan said that the HMPV is one of several viruses well known to cause mild respiratory infections in young children. The others include common coronaviruses, the rhinovirus, adenovirus, respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, and influenza viruses.

“Among these, the RSV is known to cause infections in young children. The situation in China is not as severe as some reports might suggest. China is going through winter, especially in the northern parts of that country, and this winter is severe,” he told IANS.

“HMPV is not a cause of concern any more than it is in every regular winter season,” he added.

While “no vaccine or antiviral treatment is recommended at this time,” Jayadevan suggested precautionary measures to reduce the spread of this virus.

This “includes frequent handwashing, staying home when having respiratory symptoms and not mingling with other people if you have respiratory symptoms”.



