Man arrested for secretly filming women in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A man has been arrested on the charges of secretly filming women while they were bathing in Karnataka, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Haja Moinuddin, an electrician and a resident of Channasandra.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Moinuddin had a habit of secretly filming women.

On Tuesday, when Moinuddin was filming a 29-year-old woman and her nine-year-old daughter in the bathroom, the child observed him and raised an alarm.

She rushed out and informed her father, after which he ran towards Moinuddin, but the accused managed to escape. The parents then lodged a complaint with the Kadugodi Police.

The accused had approached the bathroom window from the backside of the house.

The police launched a hunt for the accused and arrested him on Friday. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

The police have registered an FIR under Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Earlier, in a shocking incident reported from Bengaluru on July 2, an Infosys senior staff member was arrested for allegedly filming a woman colleague while she was using the washroom at the office.

The Electronic City Police arrested the accused following a complaint lodged by the woman employee. The accused has been identified as Swapnil Mahesh Mali, a Senior Associate Consultant in the Helix Department at Infosys.

The victim, a 35-year-old married software professional, works as a Technical Test Lead at Infosys. She works from the office for about 10 days a month and otherwise works from home.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on June 30 at around 11 a.m. when the woman went to the washroom. She noticed a reflection on the door in front of her and, upon closer observation, sensed that someone had withdrawn an object from the partition wall. She immediately stepped out and began monitoring the area.



