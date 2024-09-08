Holy Cross Church Cordel Celebrates Feast of Nativity with Grandeur

Mangaluru: The parishioners of Holy Cross Church Cordel celebrated the Feast of Nativity with great enthusiasm and devotion. The festivities began with a procession of the Bambina of Infant Mary from the open-air ground, where parishioners carried newly grown paddy and children carried flowers.

The procession culminated at the Church ground, accompanied by Gurkars carrying sheaves of newly grown paddy. Parish Priest Fr Clifford Fernandes blessed the newly grown paddy, followed by children offering flowers to Mother Mary as the congregation sang “Sakkad Sangatha Melya”.

Fr Clifford Fernandes, along with Assistant Parish Priests Fr Vijay Monteiro and Fr Paul Sebastian D’Souza, celebrated the festive mass. In his homily, Fr Vijay Monteiro highlighted the significance of the Feast of Nativity, commemorating the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and emphasized the importance of respecting and caring for parents in their old age.

After the mass, sheaves of newly grown paddy and sugarcane were distributed among the parishioners, marking a joyful conclusion to the celebrations.

