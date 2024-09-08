Christians Celebrate Monti Fest With Devotion And Fervor In Udupi District

Udupi: The feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Monti Fest) was celebrated with devotion and fervor in and around Udupi district on September 8.

For the Konkani-speaking Catholic community living in the coastal districts, September 8 has a special significance as the day is also celebrated as the day of the ‘New Rice’.

Christians gathered in their respective churches and children offered flowers to Mother Mary. The Church parish priests blessed the new paddy and took it in a procession inside the church.

Priests concelebrated holy Eucharistic masses and the first harvest paddy was distributed to all attendees of the solemn feast.

In St Ann’s Church Thottam parish Priest Fr Denis D’sa led the n the feast and blessed the new paddy and concelebrated the holy Eucharistic mass.

In Sasthan St Antony’s Church Parish Preist, Fr Sunil D’Silva blessed the new paddy and concelebrated the holy Eucharistic mass.

After the Feast Mass, people returned home with the blessed new paddy, which will be placed at a decorated altar and later mixed with sweet dishes and consumed with thanksgiving to the Lord.

Traditionally, the feast is celebrated as a family feast with a ceremonial lunch in which only vegetables find a place in the day’s menu.



