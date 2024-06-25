Honda Amaze vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Detailed Analysis

Deciding between the Honda Amaze and Hyundai i20 N Line? Both compact cars offer attractive styling and features for the price, appealing to buyers seeking a sporty yet practical car. While dimensions and equipment levels show similarities on paper, understanding the nuances in pricing requires a deeper analysis of trim variants, engines, and included equipment.

For those seeking an affordable yet exciting daily driver, comparing the real-world transaction prices offers insight to find the better value. More details await those keen to explore further.

Price Comparison

Base Model Prices

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze price for the base variant makes it very competitive in the compact sedan segment. The base E petrol MT variant of the Amaze is priced at Rs. 7.10 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Amaze presents an excellent value-for-money proposition for budget-conscious buyers looking for a practical and fuel-efficient compact sedan.

Hyundai i20 N Line

The Hyundai i20 N Line commands a significant premium with its base N6 petrol MT model priced at Rs. 9.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). So, for buyers looking for a sporty and feature-packed premium hatchback, the i20 N Line range offers an exciting package, albeit at a higher starting price point than mass-market models like the Amaze.

Top Model Prices

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze’s highest variant costs Rs. 9.86 lakhs (ex-showroom). This top-end model has features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking camera, automatic climate control, keyless entry, and cruise control.

Hyundai i20 N Line

The Hyundai i20 N Line’s high-zest N8 variant is priced at Rs. 12.47 lakhs (ex-showroom). This performance-oriented hatchback includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a Bose premium sound system, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and an air purifier.

Engine and Performance

The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that produces 88BHP of power and 110Nm of torque. This refined petrol motor offers smooth performance in traffic conditions or highway cruising. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Honda Amaze delivers a smooth ride, especially with its petrol engine, making it suitable for city commuting and highway cruising. The improved driving dynamics and increased engine torque contribute to an energetic and enjoyable driving experience, ensuring versatility in various driving scenarios.

The Hyundai i20 N Line has a turbocharged 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol engine that produces 120BHP power and 172Nm torque, making it the most powerful hatchback in its segment. The engine is mated to either a 6-speed iMT clutchless manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission. The turbo-petrol motor offers an energetic drive experience with a strong mid-range punch and high revving capability.

Interior and Comfort

The Honda Amaze has a functional yet stylish interior design that offers a comfortable driving experience. The cabin has a dual-tone black and beige theme and a clean dashboard layout. High-quality materials like soft-touch plastics and brushed metal accents are used across the dash and door panels, giving the interior a premium appeal.

The front seats are well-padded and offer adequate support for long drives. The rear seats have decent legroom and headroom to accommodate tall passengers comfortably. Higher variants come equipped with a responsive touchscreen infotainment system mounted centrally on the dash.

As a sportier iteration of the regular i20 hatchback, the N Line variant gets several interior upgrades for an enhanced sporty aesthetic. The all-black cabin is contrasted by red accents on the seats, door pads and steering wheel. The seats are finished in leatherette upholstery with red stitching. Designed to offer better lateral support, the bolstered front seats also get N Line embroidery on the headrests.

Red accents decorate the dashboard to complement the black interior theme. The features offered are similar to those of the standard i20, including an electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.

Safety and Technology

The Honda Amaze comes equipped with standard safety features such as dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), a day/night inside rearview mirror, rear parking sensors, a front seatbelt reminder, and a speed alert system. The top-spec variants additionally get automatic headlamps, a rear defogger, and a rearview parking camera. Overall, the Amaze offers decent safety equipment for its price range.

On the other hand, the Hyundai i20 N Line comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, electronic stability control, disc brakes on all four wheels, reverse parking sensors, a rearview camera, and ISOFIX mounts as standard across all variants.

The Bottom Line

After reviewing the prices, performance specs, features, and safety equipment, it’s clear both the Amaze and i20 N Line have merits that will appeal to different buyers. The Amaze wins for value, with strong performance from its refined petrol engine and generous features priced from just Rs 7.10 lakhs.

For driving enthusiasts seeking more excitement, the 120BHP turbo-petrol i20 N Line delivers energetic acceleration while pampering occupants with premium elements like contrast stitching and a Bose sound system, albeit at nearly Rs 3 lakhs more than an equivalent Amaze.

Ultimately, priorities around budget versus sportier driving dynamics should guide the selection between these capable compact cars. Test drives may crystallise preferences to pick the better-balanced choice.