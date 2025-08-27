Hotel Owner from Karkala Murdered in Pune

Karkala: A shocking incident took place in Pune, Maharashtra, on Tuesday night (Aug 26), where a hotel owner originally from Karkala was murdered.

The incident occurred after the hotel owner scolded an employee for working under the influence of alcohol. Angered by this, the staff member attacked the owner with a knife from the kitchen, killing him on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Shetty (46), a resident of Ennehole, Kumerumane, in Karkala taluk.

According to preliminary reports, the hotel worker, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had consumed alcohol during duty hours. When Santosh Shetty reprimanded him, the enraged worker brought a knife from the kitchen and murdered him.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Family sources said that Santosh Shetty’s mortal remains are being brought to his hometown, Ennehole, for the last rites.