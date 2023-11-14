Hours after ailing son’s suicide, mother and daughter too end life in Sirsi



Sirsi: In a tragic development, a woman and her daughter committed suicide, hours after the death of her ailing son by suicide in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Narmada and her 25-year-old daughter, Divya. The incident has been reported from Taragodu Belale village Sirsi taluk.

Narmada’s 22-year-old son, Balachandra Hegde had fallen sick during Covid and his ailments continued even after Covid. Narmada and Divya were shuttling between the town and village for his treatment.

Balachandra Hegde was treated in the town at a hospital. He had come back to the village and continued his treatment at home. On Tuesday morning, he had committed suicide not able to take the pain at his residence.

The mother and daughter, who were grieving in front of the body of Balachandra Hegde, had gone inside their home and ended life.

Sirsi Rural police have registered a case and taken up the investigation.



