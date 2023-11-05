How Michael J. Fox almost lost his hand due to an infection



Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Michael J. Fox who is best known for his role in the iconic 1980’s ‘Back To The Future’ films has spoken about the plethora of misfortunes that he’s had to undergo. He revealed that he almost lost his hand due to an infection.

Fox, 62, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 at age 29 and has been living with it since then. During this time, he smashed his orbital bone and almost lost his hand after it became infected. Apart from his broken arm, the actor revealed that he also broke his shoulder, and cheek in recent years.

“My hand got infected and then I almost lost it,” Fox told the Town & Country magazine, in an interview on November 3 night. “It was a tsunami of misfortune”, he added according to the Daily Mirror.

‘The Frighteners’ star admitted he ditched his old “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade” philosophy amid the series of injuries, and thought “I’m out of the lemonade business” when he fell in his kitchen.

In addition, he had also previously revealed in his 2020 book ‘No Time Like the Future’, that doctors found a spinal tumor unrelated to his Parkinson’s that threatened to paralyse him in 2018. After undergoing surgery and months of physical therapy, he was able to start walking again, but with challenges.

His Parkinson’s diagnosis almost made him lose the will to live, with the actor going to reveal that after his series of misfortunes he was no longer scared of dying or even cared about living.

He said: “Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn’t be unheard of. And so, no, I don’t fear that.”

However, added that he was fearful of anything that would put his family members which include his wife Tracy Pollan, or his kids Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esme in any kind of harm or “jeopardy”.