Raj Kumar Singh doesn’t carry phone on sets: ‘Helps me to give my best’



Mumbai: Actor Raj Kumar Singh has shared an important technique he follows while shooting, revealing that he never carries his phone on the sets, which helps him cut off from the outer world.

Raj is currently seen as Pappu Shukla in TV show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti’.

He said: “I follow one important technique while shooting. I never carry a phone on my set and also in my make-up room, I hardly touch my phone which helps me to cut off from the outer world. And after I pack up, I resume my personal life. So, it helps me to give my best to both.”

Talking about the title of the show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti’, he says that it is totally apt.

“Divine is the word. My family and I have believed a lot in Lord Shiva since childhood. I always feel he is there for me. And when I heard the title of the show I was like it’s a message from lord shiva, to do the show,” he shared.

Talking about his character, Raj said: “Pappu Shukla has a grey shade. I am cunning, sarcastic and mastermind jeeja. I look sweet but I have a devil’s mind. Jeeja wants his brother-in-law to get married to Shakti’s sister by hook or by crook for his family’s benefit. Jeeja tries all the way out to vanish happiness from Shiv and Shakti’s life.”

However, he says, “In real life, I laugh, crack jokes and always have high energy. There is no difference in my mind and heart while having a conversation, but here my character Jeeja is out of the box as he has planning on his mind, but has a smile and big sarcasm while talking which is completely challenging to play but I enjoy it, as I love challenges.”

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti’ explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Produced by Studio LSD Productions, it stars Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti.

The show has recently completed 100 episodes, and it airs on Zee TV.