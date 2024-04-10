How PM Modi is stealing a march on Opposition to boost NDA’s campaign blitz

New Delhi: Determined to return to power for a third straight term with a huge majority, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken an unsurpassable lead over the opposition in campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Displaying massive zeal and an exceptional level of energy, PM Modi has so far covered the length and breadth of the country, sharing with the voters his clear vision about how his government aims to achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Political analysts believe that PM Modi, whose popularity remains sky-high despite being in the government for the past 10 years, has stolen a march on his political opponents in reaching out to the people in several states. He will be touring many regions in the days to come.

Political watchers feel that “it seems PM Modi is exhibiting a significant campaign intensity leading up to the 2024 general elections”.

In what shows his deep dedication to work and duty, PM Modi remains engaged in sending his views across to the people down to the grassroots levels.

He addressed several rallies, held roadshows, and gave interviews to ensure a public connect over the last fortnight.

He has so far held over 20 rallies and roadshows, demonstrating a vigorous effort to connect with the voters in different parts of the country.

Another method to reach out to people from various strata of society is through interviews with regional and national media.

By giving interviews to regional media outlets like Thanthi in Tamil Nadu, the Assam Tribune, and Amar Ujala in Uttarakhand, PM Modi aims to resonate with the voters on local issues and concerns.

In global outreach, he also engaged with international publications like Newsweek and interacted with influential figures like Bill Gates. This reflects PM Modi’s broader vision for India’s future and an attempt to project leadership on the global stage.

His recent interaction with online gamers was a significant engagement. It was an engagement with the first-time voters through interactions with gamers which showed an innovative approach to connect with a younger demographic.

Meanwhile, the opposition appears to be lagging in terms of campaigning intensity that keeps PM Modi going, with little or no significant efforts by the INDIA bloc being reported. Political observers say that their complaints about a lack of a ‘level playing field’ suggest frustration and possibly a sense of being overwhelmed by the BJP’s campaign blitz.