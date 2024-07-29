How to Use Bonus on 1xBet App?

1xBet mobile application also allows the users to take the benefit of the wide range of bonuses and promotions, through which they can enhance their betting experience. Players who are looking forward to receiving the bonuses via the mobile application have landed at the right place. Since the mobile application is available for both Android and iOS devices, players will be able to follow this guide to receive the bonuses and start using the free bets or bonus amounts on their favorite casino or sports events. Find out the full list of 1xBet bonuses for Bangladeshi users by following the link and get your preferred one.

Step-by-step Guide to Get Bonus via 1xBet App

Players will be able to receive the bonus via the mobile application with ease by following the steps given below:

Register 1xBet Account

The first step which the users shall follow is to complete their account registration process, through which they will be able to access the betting platform and also claim the bonuses:

Open the 1xBet app for Bangladeshi users and click on the register option available on the main page. Now, the players can select either One Click registration or Phone number registration and fill out the remaining details. Once the details regarding the account registration have been filled, players can check the terms and conditions to confirm their account registration. A verification code will be sent by the betting platform to the registered mobile number or email, through which the players will be headed to their betting account.

2. Choose the Bonus at the Registration page or Promotions Page

Now the players will have to choose the bonus which they want to claim on their betting account. This can be done during the registration process, as the players will be able to activate the welcome bonus of 100% up to 20,000 BDT on their first deposit. Although this bonus is automatically enabled at the time of registration, players can also cross-check to know whether they have enabled the bonus or not.

Players who want to activate the other bonuses available on the 1xBet mobile application can follow the steps given below:

Open the betting application and head over to the Promotions section. Players can now select any of the bonuses and promotions available on the betting application. Upon clicking on any of the bonuses, players will be able to see its terms and conditions and how to claim the same.

Once the players have chosen a suitable bonus, they will be able to select the same and click on the Activate option, which will activate the bonus on their betting account.

Add Funds

After the bonus has been activated, players will now have to add funds to their betting account, which can be done by following the steps given below:

Go to the deposit section on the betting application and select any of the preferred payment methods. Now enter the deposit amount along with the other details asked regarding the chosen payment method. Players will now be redirected to the payment page, where they can complete the transaction and wait for the funds to be reflected in their betting account.

By following the simple steps mentioned above, players will be able to claim the bonus amount on their betting account and start using the same on their preferred casino or sports events.