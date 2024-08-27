Hrithik Roshan or Mahesh Babu would be ideal to play Lord Krishna: Rakul Preet Singh

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who was recently seen in ‘Indian 2’, has shared her opinion on the ideal hero to essay the role of Lord Krishna if ever the Indian epic of Mahabharata is adapted into a movie.

The actress also reminisced about her childhood Janmashtami celebrations.

The actress spoke with IANS, and shared memories of her Janmashtami as a kid, and how the festive spirit used to bind everyone.

She said, “I remember, in school as a kid we would be so excited about Dahi Handi. Participating in the ceremony was such an exhilarating experience. The energy, the teamwork, and the festive spirit all come together in such a vibrant way. Also, last year I attended Dahi Handi in Maharashtra for the very first time. And the experience was really amazing.”

She further mentioned, “I remember playing Radha in a school play. As a young kid it was so exciting dressing up in the traditional attire, with the beautiful ghoonghat, jewellery, and flowers. The excitement of performing on stage, dancing, and being part of that celebration with friends was pure joy.”

Although the actress has visited Mathura, she never got a chance to visit the city during Janmashtami, the time when the city is a sight to behold.

Expressing her wish to visit Mathura during the festival, she said, “I should go there during Janmashtami as it must be so special. The energy there, the spirit and devotion with which it is celebrated… It would be such a beautiful celebration and I definitely would love to experience it. Stepping into a divine world where you can feel the essence of Lord Krishna’s presence.”

When asked if Mahabharata was being made into a movie, who does she think should essay the role of Krishna, she said, “Lord Krishna is such a multifaceted character, wise, mischievous, charming, and deeply spiritual. I think someone who can balance all these traits with grace would be ideal. Perhaps someone like Hrithik Roshan, or even Mahesh Babu, who can bring both the playful and profound sides of Krishna to life on screen with his energy and versatility.”

Talking about her favourite delicacy and prasad during the festival, she said, “I haven’t personally cooked Prasad on Janmashtami, but the memories of relishing the special Prasad and food prepared at home are unforgettable. My favourite has always been the makkhan mishri. It’s something I always look forward to every year.”