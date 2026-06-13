India has made remarkable progress under PM Modi: BJP

Mangaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and Karnataka BJP in‑charge Radha Mohan Das Agrawal on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that India has achieved remarkable progress and development under his stewardship.

Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Convention organised by the BJP’s Dakshina Kannada district unit at Palemar Garden in Mangaluru, Agrawal said PM Modi’s leadership and contributions towards nation‑building continued to inspire party workers and leaders alike.

He emphasised the need for BJP workers and office‑bearers to imbibe PM Modi’s vision and commitment while working towards strengthening the party organisation and realising the goal of a developed India.

During the event, several individuals who have made notable contributions to society in various fields were honoured. The awardees included military veterans who served the nation in the armed forces, senior citizens who continued to work for society and the party after retirement, crematorium workers, civic workers, sportspersons, fishermen, terrace farmers and achievers in the agricultural sector.

The honourees were felicitated in the presence of Radha Mohan Das Agrawal by BJP leaders, including Satish Kumpala and other dignitaries.

Among those present at the convention were Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, district BJP president J. Krishna Palemar, MLAs Vedavyas Kamath, Bharat Shetty, Rajesh Naik, Umanath Kotian, Harish Poonja and Bhagirathi Murulya, MLCs Kishore Kumar Puttur and Pratap Simha Nayak, former minister S. Angara, former MLCs Balakrishna Bhat and Monappa Bhandary, BJP co‑in‑charge Jayanth Kotian, former legislators, district and mandal office‑bearers and party workers.

Agrawal was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival at the convention venue.

Earlier in the day, he attended a breakfast meeting at the residence of MLA Vedavyas Kamath. He also participated in a tree‑planting programme organised in line with PM Modi’s call to plant trees in the name of one’s mother.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was welcomed at the Kempegowda International Airport on Saturday by Bengaluru Rural District BJP President Ramakrishnappa, Bengaluru North District BJP President S. Harish and Devanahalli Mandal President Ambarish Gowda.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Samavesha will be held on Sunday (June 14) at 11 a.m. at Poornima Convention Hall, Jayanagar 4th Block in Bengaluru. On this occasion, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Opposition Leader of the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka and BJP Yuva Morcha National President and MP Tejasvi Surya will be present.