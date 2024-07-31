Huge Crocodile Captured from Well in Naguru near Byndoor

Byndoor: A huge crocodile was spotted in a well in the compound of Vishwanatha Udupa, near the Odéyar Math on Naguru-Kodera Road, under the jurisdiction of Kirimanjeshwara Gram Panchayat on July 31. After a day-long operation, the crocodile was successfully captured.

A team consisting of Manju and Sudhakar from Kodera, who specialize in using fishing nets, conducted an hour-long operation, dropping the net into the well under the guidance of the Forest Department and with the help of locals. The crocodile was then lifted out of the well.

Veterinary Officer Dr Nagaraj examined the crocodile and found it to be healthy, according to forest officials.

The rescue operation was launched immediately after the crocodile was spotted in the well on Tuesday at noon, involving the Byndoor Forest Department, Police Department, Fire Brigade, and Revenue Department, along with local assistance, despite the rain. The wall of the well was demolished to facilitate the crocodile’s exit. A pit was dug and a cage was lowered in it to trap the crocodile. The Forest staff conducted an overnight operation, and CCTV cameras were installed around the well with the help of Naguru Network and Security Solutions to monitor the crocodile’s movements.

When the crocodile did not fall into the cage even on Wednesday morning, an attempt was made with the help of fishermen, and the crocodile was successfully lifted out of the well using a net at 1:30 pm.

Present at the scene were Byndoor Tahsildar Pradeep, PSI Timmesh BN, Byndoor Range Forest Officer Sandesh, staff, and Fire Brigade personnel.