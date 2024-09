Human Rights Activist and PUCL Leader P B D’Sa Passes Away

Mangaluru: Renowned Human rights activist and PUCL leader P B D’Sa passed away on September 24. He was 85.

P B D’Sa was fighting against the police brutality and injustices faced by marginalized communities, particularly in the coastal region.

Through his work, D’Sa left an indelible mark on the lives of many, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of human rights activists.