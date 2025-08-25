Hyder Ali, Tipu Sultan carried forward Dussehra festivities for 18 years: Cong MLA

Mysuru: Former Karnataka minister and senior Congress legislator Tanveer Sait, responding to BJP leaders’ demand the state government revoke its decision to invite Booker awardee Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the historic Dussehra festivities in Mysuru, countered that in the absence of the Mysuru Maharajas, erstwhile rulers Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan had carried forward the celebrations for 18 years.

“The Dussehra festival was first started during the Vijayanagara Empire. Later, when the coronation of our Maharajas could not take place, historical records show that Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan continued the celebrations for nearly 18 years. After 1974, when the government took responsibility, several eminent personalities, writers, and prominent figures from society have inaugurated the Dussehra festivities,” Sait said.

“There have been occasions when even a common farmer has inaugurated Dussehra, starting from author Nisar Ahmad… author Baraguru Ramachandrappa, who is an atheist, had clearly stated, ‘I will not perform puja’. Whether that was right or wrong is a different matter, but at that time I was the Mysuru district in-charge minister,” Sait recalled.

“The government extends the invitation for Dussehra inauguration to mark the commencement of our celebrations. The rituals, offerings, and the entire responsibility of worship have always been handled by the government, and there has never been any deviation in this regard,” he added.

“Today, we respect the stature and recognition that individuals have earned and invite them as inaugurators. Caste and religion have no place in this. What matters here is their contribution and achievements in the world of literature,” Tanveer Sait said.

Meanwhile, former minister K.S. Eshwarappa said that he has no objection to the state government choosing Banu Mushtaq for the inauguration. However, he insisted that whoever inaugurates Dussehra must first offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari.

He demanded that both Banu Mushtaq and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarify whether she will perform the puja or not.

When asked by the media about earlier inaugurations, including by Kannada author Nisar Ahmad, Eshwarappa responded: “Not just him, several people have inaugurated it in the past. I don’t know whether they offered prayers to Goddess Chamundi before the inauguration. But if Banu Mushtaq inaugurates the festivities without offering prayers, it will amount to insulting Hindus, both by her and by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.”

The Karnataka government had announced that Booker Prize winner, writer and activist Banu Mushtaq will inaugurate the historic and world-famous Dasara festivities in Mysuru this year.

CM Siddaramaiah had stated: “Banu Musthaq, a writer from Hassan in Karnataka, will inaugurate the world-famous Dasara Mahotsav this year. The festivities will begin on September 22, and Vijaya Dashami will be observed on the 11th day, which falls on October 2. This is a special occasion. She is a Booker awardee.”

He added: “Banu Mushtaq’s literary work ‘Hrudaya Deepa’ won the Booker Prize. It is a matter of pride and joy for us that a woman writer from Karnataka has received this honour. Banu Mushtaq comes from a background of struggle. She was associated with farmers’ organisations, Kannada agitations, and progressive movements. It is significant that a woman has been invited to inaugurate Dasara.”

“I have personally spoken to her. The Dasara festivities will commence on September 22 and continue for 11 days in accordance with tradition. Our district administration will extend a formal invitation to Banu Mushtaq with full honours,” the Chief Minister had said.