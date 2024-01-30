I am the right person to represent the fishermen community in Loksabha – Pramod Madhwaraj

Udupi: I am the right person to represent the fishermen community in the Loksabha. If BJP allows me to contest from the Udupi – Chikkamagaluru Constituency, then I am ready to contest, said former minister Pramod Madhwaraj.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi on January 30, he said that, I have already travelled to Udupi and Chikmagalur districts and met 6,000 BJP workers and leaders. If the party decides, I am ready to contest the elections. Also, I am ready to fully support the party’s official candidate.

People’s representatives need experience to effectively present the fishermen’s issues before the government. Fishermen trust me and request the BJP to give me the opportunity. I am confident that the BJP will provide justice to the backward class. He also said there is no single MP from the fishermen community from Gujarat to West Bengal.

Fishermen are convinced that they need a worthy person to speak about the problems of the country’s fishermen in front of the central government in the Parliament. I have been travelling for six months and have held meetings with the fishermen leaders in 24 districts of the state.

If the party finds me eligible, they will give me the ticket. There is information that the activists and the people’s opinions are in my favour. Everyone has the right to try for the ticket. I have told our leaders that I am also an aspirant, he said.