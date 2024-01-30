‘Foster, Maintain and Strengthen Communion’ Urges Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle

Bengaluru (CCBI): His Eminence Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, delivered a message urging Bishops in India to foster, maintain and strengthen communion, particularly among the diverse Churches in India. Cardinal Tagle conveyed this special message to the Bishops attending the 35th Plenary Assembly of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) in Bangalore.

Emphasizing the importance of true fraternal communion, Cardinal Tagle stated, “It is essential to act in the spirit of genuine fraternal communion so that the Good News could be effectively and fruitfully preached. There should not be any room for disharmony or rivalry; the only aim of each Church is to give testimony to the life of Christ by being faithful disciples of the Master.”

The message was eloquently conveyed by Archbishop George Antonysamy, Vice President of CCBI and the Archbishop of Madras Mylapore.

The 35th Plenary Assembly commenced with a solemn Eucharistic celebration on Tuesday, 30 January 2024, at the Nursing College Auditorium of St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, Bangalore. His Excellency Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, presided over the celebration. Special prayers were offered for global peace and for the people in Manipur facing hardships.

The inaugural meeting, following the Eucharistic celebration, commenced with a prayer to the Holy Spirit, marked by the chanting of the traditional hymn ‘Veni Creator Spiritus.’ Dignitaries lit the traditional Indian lamp symbolizing the beginning of the Assembly.

Presiding over the meeting was His Eminence Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão, the President of CCBI and the Archbishop of Goa and Daman. Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio, inaugurated the Assembly.

Archbishop George Antonysamy, Vice President of CCBI and Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore welcomed the gathering. The annual report of CCBI was presented by Archbishop Anil Couto, Secretary General of CCBI and the Archbishop of Delhi. Rev. Dr Stephen Alathara, the Deputy Secretary General of CCBI, proposed the vote of thanks. The inaugural session concluded with a prayer led by His Eminence Anthony Cardinal Poola, Archbishop of Hyderabad.

During the Assembly, recently appointed Bishops were welcomed as members and a moment of silence was observed as a collective gesture of respect and remembrance for departed members of the Conference.

A particularly heartfelt tribute was offered to the memory of Cardinal Telesphore Toppo, the esteemed former President of the CCBI, who departed from this world on October 4, 2023. The Assembly stood united in honouring the life and contribution of Cardinal Toppo, a luminary whose presence continues to resonate in the hearts and minds of all who were touched by his person.

The ‘Catholic Connect,’ a Mobile App Platform designed to connect the Indian Catholic Community globally was officially launched. The app offers access to Spiritual Resources, Relevant News Information, and Catholic Life Services, such as Health Insurance, Education, Jobs, etc., besides Emergency Assistance. Additionally, users can find nearby churches and avail the services provided by the Church in India.

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão released liturgical books, including the Weekday and Sunday Missals, along with User Guides for Canon Law and Complementary Norms of Canon Law.

The one-day meeting of CCBI dealt with several matters affecting the Latin Catholic Church in India, which comprises 132 dioceses and 196 Bishops.

The CCBI, through its 16 Commissions, 7 Departments and 4 Apostolates, animates the Church in India. The main Secretariat is in Bangalore, with extensions in Goa, Delhi and Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh.

As the Canonical National Episcopal Conference, the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) stands as the largest in Asia and the fourth largest in the world.”



