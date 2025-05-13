I came for ‘darshan’ of heroes: PM Modi salutes Indian armed forces

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning visited the Adampur Airbase in Punjab, where he met with Indian armed forces personnel and saluted their courage, declaring that he had come to have the “darshan of the heroes” who defended the nation with fearlessness and dedication.

Addressing the soldiers amid chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, PM Modi said, “This slogan is not just a proclamation but a vow of every soldier who is willing to give his life to protect Maa Bharti. This is the voice of every citizen who wants to serve the country. This voice resonates both in the field and in the mission.”

“When our forces blow away the threat of nuclear blackmail, then only one thing resonates from India — Bharat Mata ki Jai. You have made every Indian proud; you have created history. I am here early morning to have your ‘darshan’. When the feet of heroes touch the ground, the ground becomes blessed. When we get the opportunity to have darshan of these heroes, our lives get blessed, and hence I am here today,” he added.

“I salute the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, and the Border Security Force personnel for their courage,” PM Modi said.

Commending the precision of the Indian strikes, the Prime Minister said, “I can proudly say that all of you reached your target with perfection. In Pakistan, it was not just the terrorist camps and their air bases that were destroyed, but their nefarious designs and audacity were also defeated.”

The visit comes days after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, following the execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’, a major Indian military operation that targeted key terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The operation was hailed as a defining moment in India’s counter-terrorism approach.

During his interaction with the troops, the Prime Minister praised their courage and professionalism.

Soldiers present at the airbase described the visit as a significant morale booster, saying that the Prime Minister’s presence and words uplifted their spirits. Many were seen smiling in their combat gear, a reflection of their preparedness and pride.

Sharing his experience on social media, PM Modi wrote, “Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination, and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation.”

The Adampur Airbase was among the locations that came under attempted attack from Pakistan on the night of May 9-10.

Pakistani drones and missiles, launched in retaliation after Operation Sindoor, were successfully intercepted and neutralised by India’s air defence systems, showcasing the operational readiness and efficiency of the Indian forces.

The visit also follows PM Modi’s recent national address, in which he saluted the armed forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

He said the mission was dedicated to the spirit of the nation, particularly the women of India, whose dignity and safety were central to the operation’s objectives.

Reiterating India’s firm resolve against terrorism, PM Modi described Operation Sindoor as the beginning of a new chapter in the nation’s counter-terror strategy — one that is relentless, precise, and uncompromising.

He underlined that India had conducted highly targeted strikes against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan to protect its citizens and uphold national values.