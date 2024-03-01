‘I Have Brought Rs 1 Lakh Crore for Various Development Activities from 2009-2023;- MP Kateel

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is eyeing for fourth-straight contest, claimed that the constituency has received Rs 1 lakh crore for various development activities between 2009 and 2023. Releasing a 20-page booklet on his contributions as an MP towards the development of the district over the past 15 years, Kateel said will soon release a progress report book with pictures of various major development works taken up in the constituency.

“National highways, including the Mangaluru-Bengaluru stretch, and various other works taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 4,711 crore through National Highway Authority of India are progressing. Meanwhile, the proposed tunnel road on Shiradi Ghat and viaduct on NH-75 and the Mangaluru bypass road from Mulki to Thokkotu, to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 6,469 crore, will be approved in the next phase. The NH stretches between Surathkal and BC Road and Kundapur-Talapady stretches have been developed into four-lane ones under BoT model at an estimated cost of Rs 1,409 crore,” Kateel said.

While several infrastructures have been developed at New Mangalore Port at a cost of Rs 4,277 crore, projects are also being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore to improve facilities at the port, he said, and highlighted development projects taken up and under progress in railways, MRPL/ ONGC, KIOCL, MCC, Mangaluru International Airport, BSNL, health sector, PM PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, CSR funds sanctioned through his recommendations and the development of Balpa village under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.