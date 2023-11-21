I-T raids at premises of industrialists in B’luru



Bengaluru: The Income Tax (I-T) department on Tuesday conducted raids at the residences and offices of industrialists at various locations in the city amid tax evasion allegations.

As per sources, the raids are currently underway.

Simultaneous raids, which started early this morning, are being conducted at Magadi road, Audugodi and other locations.

The raids are conducted against the backdrop of complaints in connection with the major tax evasions by the industrialists.

The officers are verifying documents kept at residences, flats and offices.

Further details are awaited.

Recently, I-T officials had conducted raids on shops and residences of dry fruit dealers in the city.



