‘I was branded a Test player 10 years ago’: KL Rahul on his evolution in T20 cricket

New Delhi: KL Rahul has opened up on his transformation from being labelled a red-ball specialist to becoming a key figure in white-ball cricket, saying the journey to redefine himself in T20s is one he takes immense pride in.

Rahul, who has been a consistent performer for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, admitted that early in his career, he was not seen as a natural fit for the shortest format.

“10 years ago, I would have given anything to be part of a T20 team. I was never rated as a T20 player or even considered a good white-ball player; I was branded a Test player,” Rahul told JioStar’s ‘Superstars’. “So, to break out of that mould, develop my white-ball game and come this far is something I’m really proud of,” he added.

Reflecting on the journey, Rahul acknowledged that it has not been without setbacks, noting phases when performances did not meet expectations, as he said, “Along the way, I’ve made mistakes and there are things I could have done better. But, what I’m proud of is that I’ve given my absolute best every time I’ve played and prepared as well as I could to give myself the best chance to succeed.”

“That’s sport; things won’t always go your way. You have to take it in your stride and enjoy the journey. I’ve always tried to stay balanced, whether I win or lose,” he stated.

With several years of cricket still ahead of him, Rahul remains focused on contributing to team success and adding to his trophy cabinet and further noted that reflecting on achievements helps him stay grounded during difficult phases.

“Whenever I feel low about what I haven’t achieved, I remind myself of what I have, and it gives me perspective. I still have some time left. So, I’ll keep trying my best and see how many trophies I can win,” Rahul noted.