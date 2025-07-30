IAF airlifting people in flood-affected Guna: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Gwalior: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that people stranded in flood-affected areas in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna (his Lok Sabha constituency) are being airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Minister said that he had a telephonic conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Air Vice Marshal Vikram Gaur, and Air Commodore Manish Sharma, and has requested them for all possible help to rescue people stranded in flood-affected areas.

“I am also in constant touch with the district administration, NDRF, and the Madhya Pradesh government. The safety of every citizen is our key responsibility, our continuous efforts are dedicated in that direction,” Union Minister Scindia wrote on X.

According to reports, over 50 people are stranded in flood-affected areas (especially in Kolaras and Badanwara areas) in Guna and Shivpuri districts. There has been constant rainfall in the Gwalior-Chambal region for the last three days.

Scindia had also shared a video message late on Tuesday night, stating that he had spoken to the collectors of Guna, Shivpuri, and Ashoknagar and instructed them to provide all possible assistance to the affected people.

He said that the district administration has started a rescue operation in Guna, Shivpuri, and Ashoknagar districts, and all affected people will be shifted to a safer place. They will be provided with all kinds of help from the administration and public representatives.

Union Minister Scindia said that he has also spoken to district BJP presidents and local representatives to come forward to help the affected people.

He also appealed to people to remain alert as heavy rainfall is predicted for the next two days in the Gwalior-Chambal region. There has been heavy rainfall in the Gwalior-Chambal region for the last few days.

Guna district had recorded 247 mm rainfall in the last 30 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report.