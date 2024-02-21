IDF accelerates search for Hamas leader Sinwar in Khan Younis



Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have stepped up its search operations for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, widely believed to be the mastermind of the October 7 attack on Israel.

The IDF, according to Israel defense ministry sources, stepped up the action against Sinwar after Israeli intelligence agencies and its military intelligence inputs that Sinwar was suffering from pneumonia.

Earlier, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had publicly said that Sinwar would be killed.

IDF spokesperson Real Admiral Daniel Hagari had publicly stated that one of the goals of IDF in the ongoing war was to kill Sinwar.

According to information available, Sinwar was in and around the Khan Younis area along with his two wives and children and surrounded by Israeli hostages.

The IDF sources, meanwhile, dismissed reports of Arab media that Sinwar has escaped to Sinai province of Egypt along with his brother Mohammed Sinwar.