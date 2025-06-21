IDY 2025: Yoga transitions individuals from ‘Me’ to ‘We’, says PM

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed yoga as a profound personal discipline that also served as a collective system transitioning individuals from ‘Me’ to ‘We’.

Addressing the 11th International Day of Yoga event at RK Beach here, he said the theme of this year’s Yoga Day ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’ reflects the truth that the health of every entity on Earth is interconnected.

“Yoga teaches us we are not isolated individuals but integral parts of nature. Initially, we learn to care for our own health and wellness, but gradually, this care expands to our environment, society, and the planet. Yoga is a profound personal discipline that, at the same time, serves as a collective system — one that transitions individuals from Me to We,” the Prime Minister stated.

He observed that the spirit of “Me to We” encapsulates the very soul of India and remarked that when an individual rises above self-interest and begins to think about society at large, the welfare of all humanity becomes possible.

He referred to Indian culture, stating that it teaches us the value of ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah (the welfare of all is one’s sacred duty)’ and this journey from ‘Me’ to ‘We’ forms the foundation of service, dedication, and coexistence. The Prime Minister stated that it is this very thinking that fosters social harmony.

The Prime Minister was all praise for Andhra Pradesh for excellent organisation of the event. He congratulated Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their leadership.

The Prime Minister highlighted that under their leadership, Andhra Pradesh launched a remarkable initiative —Yogandhra Abhiyan. He also specially appreciated the efforts of Chandrababu Naidu’s son and state minister Nara Lokesh, stating that he has demonstrated how yoga can be a true social celebration and how every section of society can be included.

PM Modi remarked that in the past one to one-and-a-half months, Lokesh has shown exemplary commitment through the Yogandhra Abhiyan and is deserving of praise for his efforts.

Noting that more than two crore people have joined the Yogandhra Abhiyan, reflecting a vibrant spirit of public participation, the Prime Minister emphasised that this very spirit forms the bedrock of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. He remarked that when citizens themselves take ownership of a mission and actively participate, no goal remains beyond reach.

The Prime Minister stated that the people’s goodwill and enthusiastic efforts were visible throughout the event in Visakhapatnam.