If they won’t let us reach govt offices, what are they afraid of?: Kharge slams curbs on INDIA Bloc protest

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday questioned the government’s intent after Delhi Police stopped the INDIA Bloc’s protest march to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Asserting that the demonstration was peaceful and democratic, Congress chief Kharge asked, “If the government doesn’t allow us to reach the government office, then I don’t know what the government is afraid of. Because this is a people’s demonstration, a demonstration of common citizens. There is no intention to cause trouble or push anyone. People can sit on the roads, but at least they could have gathered all 200-300 members in one hall.”

His remarks came as Delhi Police detained several INDIA Bloc leaders, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress’ Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sagarika Ghose of the Trinamool Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut, during the protest march from Parliament House to the ECI headquarters.

The march was organised to oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar and raise concerns over alleged voter fraud in Karnataka.

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal also criticised the clampdown, stating, “I requested permission for a peaceful demonstration to the Election Commission of India, demanding the cancellation of SIR and a discussion on voter theft, which we have exposed in Karnataka. But unfortunately, the police and government are not allowing us to march even for 30 seconds.”

During the protest, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen jumping over police barricades in defiance of the restrictions, while many others attempted to breach the security line and were detained.

Addressing the media after being detained, LoP Rahul Gandhi said, “They (ECI) cannot talk, and this is the reality. The truth is in front of the nation. This protest march is not political; it is a fight to protect the Constitution, a fight for ‘One man, one vote’. That’s why we want a clean and pure voter list.”

The INDIA Bloc has accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to manipulate the electoral process by tampering with voter rolls and has demanded full transparency from the Election Commission.

The protest reflects growing Opposition outrage ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, particularly in Bihar, where the SIR process has become a flashpoint.