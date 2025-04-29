If we think being in majority will protect us, we will be wiped out: K’taka RSS leader on Pahalgam attack

Mangaluru: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has stated that “if we believe that being in the majority alone will protect us and that no harm will come our way, we will be wiped out.”

He made the statement with reference to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Addressing a gathering in Mangaluru on Tuesday, Bhat stated, “We need to be capable, and as a society, we must strengthen our capacities. If we believe that being in the majority alone will protect us and that no harm will come our way, we will be wiped out. That is exactly what happened in the Pahalgam terror attack. They shot them dead. If even one of the victims had shown a sword to the terrorist, the story would have been different.”

There were hundreds of tourists and only a few terrorists, he added.

He further said, “I want to convey this to Hindu women and girls. They carry vanity bags where they keep items like powder and combs. Let them continue to keep these things for enhancing their beauty. But what I insist is that they also carry a knife.”

“There is no license required to carry a knife measuring up to 6 inches. They should carry it. During dark hours, they will definitely face challenges. When you are attacked, if you plead with the aggressor, you are finished. He will become even more aggressive,” he said.

“Instead, if you face the aggressor holding a knife and challenge him to come closer, he won’t dare to attack you. Most aggressors are cowards. When you lack courage, you become a target,” Bhat stressed.

“So far, the Hindu community has been passive. Now, Hindus have started retaliating in some places. The Hindu community is standing its ground, though it has not yet started attacking. If that happens, we don’t know what happens,” Bhat stated.

“In this context, swords must be kept at home, and all women should carry a knife. Don’t think I am joking. This is the kind of thinking required in these times. You need to survive, and mothers should ensure the well-being of society. Hindu men must also think along these lines, and we must bring about changes in the interest of the world,” he concluded.



