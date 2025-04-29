Unidentified Man Dies Following Assault Near Kudupu Temple; Fifteen Arrested in Connection

Mangalore: An intensive investigation is underway following the death of an unidentified man near the Bhatra Kallurti Temple in Kudupu on April 27, 2025. The Mangalore Rural Police have confirmed the arrest of fifteen individuals suspected of involvement in the assault that is believed to have caused the man’s death. The incident has prompted a significant law enforcement response, with authorities actively seeking the remaining suspects and appealing to the public for information.

The Mangalore Rural Police Station received a report at approximately 5:30 PM on April 27 regarding the discovery of a body in the vicinity of the temple. Local police units were dispatched to the location, along with senior officers, who initiated a preliminary assessment of the scene. Due to the initial lack of readily apparent serious injuries, crime scene investigation experts and mobile forensic teams were immediately summoned to conduct a comprehensive examination. Following the on-site assessment, a post-mortem examination was deemed necessary to determine the definitive cause of death.

Pending the results of the post-mortem examination, a case of Unnatural Death with suspicion (UDR) was formally registered at the Mangalore Rural Police Station. The body of the deceased was subsequently transported to the mortuary at Wenlock District Hospital in Mangalore. To facilitate identification, a photograph of the deceased was widely circulated to local media outlets and community networks.

A significant breakthrough in the investigation occurred following the completion of the post-mortem examination on April 28. The preliminary report concluded that the cause of death was internal bleeding and shock resulting from multiple forceful blows to the back of the victim. The report further indicated that the lack of timely medical intervention contributed to the fatal outcome.

Subsequent inquiries revealed that the unidentified man was allegedly attacked by a group of individuals at approximately 3:00 PM on April 27 during a cricket match held near the Bhatra Kallurti Temple grounds. Eyewitness accounts detailed a brutal assault, with assailants reportedly using their hands, sticks, and kicks. While some bystanders attempted to intervene, the attack persisted, ultimately leading to the man’s demise.

Based on these findings, Shri Deepak Kumar, a 33-year-old resident of Kulsehekar Chowki, filed a formal complaint with the police. In response, the Mangalore Rural Police Station registered a case under Crime No. 37/2025, invoking Sections 103(2), 115(2), 189(2), 190, 191(1), 191(3), and 240 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS, 2023), against nineteen named individuals. Law enforcement officials currently estimate that the incident involved a total of over 25 individuals.

As of this report, fifteen individuals have been apprehended in connection with the crime and are currently in custody. The Mangalore Rural Police have identified the arrested individuals as follows: Sachin T (26) from Thiruvail, Devadas (50) from Thiruvail, Manjunath (32) from Thiruvail, Saideep (29) from Neermarga, Nitesh Kumar @ Santosh (33) from Mangala Nagar, Kudpadu, Dheekshith Kumar (32) from Kudupu Katte, Sandeep (23) from Vamanjoor, Vivian Alvares (41) from Kudpadu, Sridatta (32) from Kudpadu, Rahul (23) from Kadri Kaibattal, Pradeep Kumar (35) from Kulshekar, Manish Shetty (21) from Shaktinagar, Dhanush (31) from Kudupukatte, Dheekshith (27) from Kulshekar, and Kishore Kumar (37) from Kudupu, Mangalore.

The Mangalore Rural Police are actively engaged in efforts to locate and apprehend the remaining accused individuals named in the First Information Report (FIR) and identified as being involved in the crime. Law enforcement officials are also meticulously reviewing and analyzing CCTV footage obtained from the surrounding area, as well as mobile and tower dump data, in order to gain a comprehensive and detailed understanding of the sequence of events that transpired leading to the victim’s death.

The Mangalore Rural Police are urging members of the public to come forward with any information that may be pertinent to the investigation. Individuals possessing relevant information are strongly encouraged to contact the Mangalore Rural Police Station without delay. The investigation is ongoing and remains a top priority for the Mangalore Rural Police.



