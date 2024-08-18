If you learn well here and excel, you’ll be in the spotlight – Jacqueline Fernandes while inaugurating Sur Sobhann

Mangaluru: Mandd Sobhann mentors the Talents and provides a Platform. The training I got here has made a great contribution to the name and fame I have achieved. We should constantly learn and use every opportunity. If you learn well here and excel, you’ll be in the spotlight. When you learn Classical Music, and get opportunities to sing for CDs, Films, and Stage Performances, you’ll realize the value of Sur Sobhann. These were the words of Soad-4 winner (Rani Kogull), Jacqueline Fernandes, during the inauguration of the Children’s Vocal Training Program – Sur Sobhann, at Kalaangann on 18 August 2024.

The unique inaugural ceremony included. From the Bass Drum that was set on stage, Musical Notations were taken out and handed over to 7 Student Participants Alden Pereira, Lenwin Pereira, Preran Crasta, Simona Saldanha, Sanjana Mathias, Anvia Lobo, and Alveena Monteiro, along with the TextBook that includes the total Curriculum of the 60-Hour Vocal Training Program and was handed over to the Chief Trainer of Sur Sobhann – Shilpa Tejaswini Cutinha.

Wishing well to the Training Program, Eric Ozario, the Gurkar of Mandd Sobhann said, “It’s not enough for you to just come, sing, and go. You should excel in this field. Rehearse well what has been taught. Don’t learn only for the sake of Competition. Raise high and be the pride of our Language”.

Mandd Sobhann President Louis J Pinto and Assistant Trainer Dealle D’Souza were present on stage. Sumell Co-ordinator Raina Sequeira welcomed the gathering. Sumell member Prima Ferrao compered the program. Victor Mathias gave the training-related information. Arunraj Rodrigues conducted warm-up games. This was followed by the 1st Day of Training.