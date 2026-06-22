Illegal Adoption, Forged Documents, and Baby Trafficking Allegations: Two, including Doctor, arrested

Illegal Adoption, Forged Documents, and Baby Trafficking Allegations: Two, including a doctor, arrested

Udupi: The Udupi Women Police have arrested two persons, including a doctor, on charges of illegally facilitating the adoption of a one-month-old baby girl, forging birth records, and allegedly engaging in child trafficking.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dr K. Surendra Kamath (76), a resident of Bannanje, Udupi, and proprietor of Kamath Nursing Home, S. Prakash (50), a resident of Rajeevnagar, Nejaru Santhekatte.

According to police, on June 19, a sector supervisor from the Brahmavar Child Development Project Office alerted the Child Protection Unit that a couple from Nejaru Santhekatte, Prakash and Poornima, were raising a one-month-old baby girl without following the legally prescribed adoption procedures.

Acting on the information, officials from the Child Protection Unit and the Child Development Project Office visited the couple’s residence and conducted an inquiry. During the investigation, several suspicious circumstances came to light.

Preliminary findings revealed that Prakash and Poornima had been undergoing treatment at Kamath Nursing Home as they had remained childless despite 11 years of marriage. During this period, Poornima’s sister, Lakshmi, allegedly learned that a baby was available at the hospital and approached Dr Surendra Kamath, requesting that the child be handed over to the couple.

Police alleged that Dr Kamath handed over the baby girl to the couple about a month ago and facilitated the preparation of documents, including a birth certificate, to support the illegal adoption. Investigators further found that the couple had no information regarding the biological parents of the child.

According to the police, the accused conspired for unlawful gain, created forged records relating to the child’s birth and parentage, and facilitated the illegal transfer of the infant in violation of adoption and child protection laws.

A case has been registered at the Women’s Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

Dr K. Surendra Kamath and S. Prakash have been arrested, while efforts are on to trace and apprehend the remaining two accused. Further investigation is in progress.

Media Release by Udupi Police