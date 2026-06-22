For Cong, Gandhi family is God; for us, it is Lord Ram, Krishna: Nishikant Dubey

Bhagalpur: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday launched a sharp attack at the Congress, saying that while the Gandhi family is treated as God within the party, BJP workers and supporters worship deities such as Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

His remarks came amid the ongoing political debate over the alleged misappropriation of donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter and has assured that those found guilty will not be spared. Meanwhile, opposition leaders have continued to raise questions regarding the issue.

Speaking to IANS, Dubey said that those who had earlier dismissed Lord Ram as a mere figment of imagination were now making comments on matters related to the Ram Temple.

He also recalled that during Samajwadi Party governments, bullets were fired at Lord Ram devotees.

“For the Congress, the Gandhi family is God. For us, Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and other deities whom we worship are God,” he said.

The BJP MP further alleged that the Congress had never embraced nationalist sentiments and slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

According to him, the party promoted personality worship, tracing the trend back to the Nehru era.

“They equated Indira Gandhi with India. This mindset has continued since the time of Jawaharlal Nehru. There is nothing new about it. The Congress worships individuals, so how can it acknowledge God?” Dubey told IANS.

Dubey also endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement on Partition, in which the Prime Minister noted that efforts had once been made to include Bengal in Pakistan, but nationalist forces ensured that West Bengal remained a part of India.

Referring to an article he had written, Dubey claimed that the Congress passed a resolution on March 5, 1947, supporting the partition of Bengal. He said that despite widespread communal riots and bloodshed between Hindus and Muslims from Kolkata to Noakhali, Jawaharlal Nehru proceeded with the partition of India.

According to Dubey, all Congress MLAs in the then Bengal Legislative Assembly, irrespective of religion, voted in favour of the partition. He further stated that after the resolution was passed, a Partition Commission headed by Justice Bipin Kumar Mukherjee was formed on June 30, 1947. The commission submitted its report within a month, and the plan was implemented on August 19, 1947, allegedly on the orders of Lord Mountbatten.

Commenting on the Bhojpur encounter case in Bihar, the BJP MP said that Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has ordered an inquiry into the matter. He stressed that it would be premature to label the encounter as fake or genuine while the investigation was still underway and urged people to trust the state’s leadership.

He further reacted on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s appeal for halting mosque demolitions in Rajasthan, Dubey said that he should understand that action against illegally constructed religious structures would continue and that he should rather support the administration’s efforts.