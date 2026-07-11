IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms across India; Delhi-NCR likely to receive showers

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across several parts of the country on Saturday, with heavy to very heavy showers expected over many northern, eastern, and central states, including Delhi-NCR. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely in several regions as active monsoon conditions continue to influence weather patterns across India.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area over the northern parts of central Uttar Pradesh is expected to weaken gradually over the next 24 hours. However, the prevailing monsoon systems are likely to sustain widespread rainfall across north, central, east, and northeast India over the coming days.

The weather department said multiple meteorological systems are currently contributing to the enhanced rainfall activity. These include a low-pressure area over central Uttar Pradesh, the western end of the monsoon trough remaining close to its normal position while its eastern end lies north of normal, an upper air cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, two cyclonic circulations over west and northeast Assam, and an active western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Punjab.

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on July 11. Similar conditions are also expected in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Rainfall activity is expected to continue across Uttar Pradesh over the next few days. While western Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Saturday, eastern Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness widespread rain, with heavy showers becoming more likely from July 12 onwards.

Central India is also expected to remain under the influence of an active monsoon. The IMD has forecast scattered rainfall across both East and West Madhya Pradesh, along with rain over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely over East Madhya Pradesh. West Madhya Pradesh may also experience strong winds with speeds of up to 50 kmph.

In the northeastern region, widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Arunachal Pradesh is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall, while the remaining northeastern states are likely to experience persistent monsoon showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Southern India is also expected to witness active monsoon conditions. According to the IMD, widespread rainfall is likely over Coastal Karnataka, while Kerala and Mahe are expected to continue receiving moderate to heavy showers. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds.

Similar weather conditions are forecast over Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and interior Karnataka, with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds expected in several districts. Heavy rainfall is also likely over isolated parts of Coastal Karnataka and Kerala.

Meanwhile, even as rain continues to improve air quality in parts of North India, Delhi recently recorded a significant environmental milestone. On July 9, the national Capital registered a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 48, marking its first “Good” air quality day of 2026, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). It was the city’s cleanest air day this year and the first time Delhi entered the “Good” category since September 10, 2023.

The IMD has advised residents in the affected regions to remain cautious, as heavy rainfall may lead to waterlogging, reduced visibility, traffic disruptions, and localized flooding in low-lying areas. Authorities have also urged people to stay updated with weather advisories and take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and periods of intense rainfall.