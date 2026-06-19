‘Part of efforts to empower Yuva Shakti’: PM Modi to distribute incentives worth Rs 2,400 crore under PM-VBRY

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that he will attend a programme at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi at 5 p.m., where incentives worth around Rs 2,400 crore will be distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY).

PM Modi took to the social media platform ‘X’ and said, “At 5 PM today, will attend a programme where incentives worth around Rs. 2400 crore will be distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana. This is a part of our efforts to empower our Yuva Shakti with a focus on enhancing job creation and expanding social security.”

The disbursal marks a major milestone in the implementation of PM-VBRY, the Government of India’s flagship employment-linked incentive scheme aimed at accelerating job creation, promoting formalisation of employment, improving employability, and expanding social security coverage across various sectors.

According to official estimates, the scheme has already supported the creation of nearly 15 lakh employment opportunities across the country.

PM-VBRY has been designed to encourage both workers and employers to become part of the formal economy. Under the scheme, first-time employees are eligible to receive an incentive of up to Rs 15,000, providing financial support as they begin their professional careers.

The scheme also incentivises employers who generate additional jobs. Employers can receive up to Rs 3,000 per month for every additional employee hired, encouraging sustained employment generation. Recognising the importance of the manufacturing sector in driving economic growth, the government has extended incentives for manufacturing employers for up to four years, while employers in other sectors can avail benefits for two years.

The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to fostering employment-led growth and ensuring that the benefits of India’s economic progress translate into quality formal job opportunities for young people.

PM-VBRY came into effect on August 1, 2025. With a total financial outlay of Rs 99,446 crore, the scheme aims to facilitate the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs over two years. Of these, around 1.92 crore beneficiaries are expected to be first-time entrants into the workforce, strengthening formal employment and expanding social security coverage across the country.