Immense joy for our family; Sukhjeet’s Arjuna Award is for his hard work, says father Ajit Singh

New Delhi: “All the hard work that I have put in over the last two years has paid off,” said Sukhjeet Singh, who was a key member of India’s bronze medal-winning men’s hockey team at the Paris Olympics, after getting nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award. “Winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics was a dream come true, and now being nominated for the Arjuna Award is a big achievement for me,” he added.

Sukhjeet’s father, Ajit Singh, who serves as a sub-inspector in the Punjab Police, expressed his happiness over his son’s remarkable achievement. He has also appealed to the Chief Minister of Punjab to promote his son to the position of DSP in the Punjab Police.

“I am very happy. I got a call from a friend today. He congratulated me and said, ‘Congratulations to you!’ I was surprised and didn’t know what to say. Sukhjeet has received the Arjuna Award. I immediately congratulated him in return. Twenty minutes later, I got a call from Sukhjeet himself. Before he could say anything, I congratulated him. He asked, ‘How did you know?’ I told him, ‘I got a call from someone’.

“It is a matter of immense joy for us and the family. I would like to thank the Sports Ministry for recognising Sukhjeet’s hard work and nominating him for this prestigious award,” he added.

Ajit Singh has urged the Chief Minister of Punjab to appoint his son and another young hockey player, Jarmanpreet Singh, to the position of DSP in the Punjab Police, just as other athletes have been promoted. This, he believes, would enable them to serve the people effectively. “Many players have been promoted to positions like DSP or PCS. I strongly believe he deserves the same recognition,” his father said. “He has made the country and Punjab proud. I request the honourable Chief Minister to promote Sukhjeet to DSP. It would be a fitting acknowledgement of his contributions.”

Sukhjeet’s love for hockey began when he was five years old. Hailing from a humble background in Punjab, he would often join his father, a police officer, on trips to the local hockey ground. “He was so young, but his passion for the game was evident,” recalled his father. “At the time, he had a stick longer than him. He cut it down to size and practiced relentlessly.”

From those early days, Sukhjeet’s journey was one of perseverance. His father, who was deeply involved in his training, increased his practice time after noticing the young boy’s dedication. “Sukhjeet worked extremely hard during his childhood. We focused on his training, food, and diet to ensure he had every opportunity to excel,” his father said.

Sukhjeet’s hard work paid off as he rose through the ranks, representing Punjab and eventually India on the international stage. His crowning moment came at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where India secured a bronze medal in men’s hockey after a series of thrilling matches.

The Arjuna Award is a significant milestone for Sukhjeet, recognising his contributions to the sport and his relentless pursuit of excellence. His family, particularly his father, is overjoyed. “It is a matter of immense pride for our family,” his father shared. “I would like to thank the Sports Ministry for acknowledging players like Sukhjeet with such prestigious awards.”

Looking ahead, Sukhjeet is determined to continue his journey of growth and success. “There’s still so much to achieve,” he said. “The Olympic medal and Arjuna nomination are just the beginning. I want to inspire young players in India to take up hockey and aim for the stars.”