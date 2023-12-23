Immoral Policing in Mangaluru, Three Held

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada is known as an education hub, but some people poke their noses in unwanted matters. Instead of minding their own business, they interfere in other’s matters which is a dangerous sign for the development of the district.

A similar incident occurred on December 21, when a boy and a girl from Kerala came to Mangaluru but they were stopped by a young man near an eatery shop in Hampankatta and asked for their identity to check whether they belonged to the same or different faith. He also shouted at the boy and the girl for being together. When the young man was shouting the boy and the girl stopped an auto and got into it and asked the driver to drop them off at the Railway station.

While they were travelling in the auto to the Railway station, the man again tried to stop the auto. When the public noticed the incident, they intervened and saw that the boy and the girl reached the railway station. After dropping the boy and the girl to the railway station, the auto driver filed a complaint in the Mangaluru North Police Station.

Based on the complaint of the auto driver, a case was registered in the North PS (Crime No 148/2023 u/s 341, 504 IPC) and the case was investigated.

The accused in this case is identified as Sandesh (28) from Bantwal was arrested. His two other associates Prashanth Poojary (31) and Ronith (31) who were present on the spot have also been arrested.