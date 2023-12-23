The Shepherds’ Int’l Academy Unveils Spectacular Display of Talent & Unity in ANNUAL DAY CELEBRATION – 2023

Mangaluru: The much-anticipated “ANNUAL DAY” programme of The Shepherds’ International Academy was unfolded with grandeur and enthusiasm as parents were welcomed by Ms. Zunaira, marking the commencement of a memorable event. The event ws held on 16th December 2023 at Town Hall, Mangaluru featured a series of engaging activities and presentations that showcased the school’s achievements and celebrated the talents of its students. The theme of this year’s cultural extravaganza was *”Realms of Children”.

The formal proceedings commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Master Armaan, eloquently translated by Ms. Aroosh of Grade 5, setting a spiritual tone for the day. Following this, Ms. Lubna Banu, the school’s Principal, delivered a warm welcome speech, extending her greetings to the chief guest, management, staff, parents, and students present.

The spotlight then shifted to the distinguished Chief Guest of the day, Dr. Airani Mohammad Khan, a senior professor and chairman of the Department of Electronics, and former Registrar of Mangalore University. Dr. A.M. Khan captivated the audience with his insightful words on parenting, emphasizing the importance of quality time spent by parents with their children. Architect Mohammad Nisaar, the Chairman of the school, felicitated Dr. A.M. Khan for his valuable contribution to the event.

A special moment ensued as students who excelled in academics were recognized and felicitated for their outstanding achievements. The chairman, Architect Mohammad Nisaar, addressed the gathering, acknowledging the collective efforts of the school community in nurturing excellence. He thanked the school management, Principal, staff, parents and the students for their contributions.

The Annual Report for the academic year 2022-23 was eloquently presented by Ms. Qizra Noorain, providing an overview of the school’s accomplishments, academic progress, and extracurricular achievements.

Expressing gratitude to all contributors and participants, Ms. Neelofer delivered the vote of thanks, for the formal event.

The event, a culmination of months of meticulous preparation and dedication, was attended by a vibrant gathering of students, parents, and staff, all contributing to the joyous ambiance of the day.

Amal Fathima, a fifth-grade student, provided a brief insight into the theme, setting the stage for the captivating performances that followed. The program was skillfully hosted by the charming trio of Khadeejah Raba (Mont 3), Sheikh Isa (Mont 3), and Ilan Abbas (Grade 3), with Nafeesa Ayath (Grade 4) joining them in steering the program seamlessly.

The enchanting journey commenced with the youngest performers from Mont1 expressing gratitude through an action song titled ‘Pizza in my Pocket.’ Mont2 students then painted a ‘cotton candy sky’ with their innocence, while Mont3 students used a ‘Nasheed’ to express the kaleidoscope of childhood emotions. The stage came alive with Grade 1 students presenting a Kannada action song ‘Dhandikere Muduka’ and a skit on the “Excessive Impact of Screen Time.”

Grade 2 students conveyed a vital message on environmental conservation through a Hindi group song ‘Aao hum sab haath milaye,’ followed by Grade 3 students showcasing their musical prowess with the empowering song ‘Our Own Superhero.’ Grade 4 students presented a captivating Mime on ‘Sin Chair,’ while Grade 5 students delivered a thought-provoking Hindi skit ‘Mansik Vatavran Ki Jagruta,’ depicting a child’s emotional well-being.

The cultural extravaganza reached its zenith with Maaz Naushad of Grade 5 sharing poignant reflections on Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) behavior with children. The program concluded on a high note with Luqmaan (Grade 3) delivering a heartfelt vote of thanks.

The Annual Day Programme was a testament to the diverse talents nurtured at The Shepherds’ International Academy and underscored the collective achievements and high spirits of the academic year. As the curtains fell, the audience departed with indelible memories, a renewed sense of accomplishment, and eager anticipation for the forthcoming year, solidifying the sense of unity and pride within The Shepherds’ International Academy community.