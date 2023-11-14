In-form Tvesa leads the charge in 15th Leg of WPGT

Kolkata: Tvesa Malik, who has been working her way back to form, will lead the challenge at the 15th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

Tvesa, who after two wins on the Hero WPGT went on to win the Ladies European Tour’s Pre-Qualifier – Asia, will be accompanied by two other Indians, Ridhima Dilawari and Jasmine Shekar, who have made the grade for the Final Stage of the LET’s Qualifying School.

Tvesa is one of the five players to have won twice this season on the Hero WPGT with the others being Sneha Singh and Seher Atwal, who occupy the top two places on the Order of Merit. Neha Tripathi and Gaurika Bishnoi are the others.

The field this week will see four of the five multiple winners, with Gaurika opting to sit it out.

Even though Sneha (Rs 10,90,667) leads the second placed Seher (Rs 10,09,135) by over Rs 90,000 on the Order of Merit, the race to the Merit list is still open with this event and the next one to come. Also in the race is Neha Tripathi (Rs 9,95,875) in third place.

The next three players, Tvesa, Khushi Khanijau and Jasmine Shekar are also in the race, with the players from second to sixth place within Rs 80,000 of each other.

The field for the 15th leg also has four amateurs Saanvi Somu, Anaahat Bindra, Preitisha K Gill and Sinjini Mukherjee.