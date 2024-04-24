IN-LAND BUILDERS’ Iconic New Commercial Building ‘INLAND BUSINESS PARK’ to be Inaugurated on April 28

Mangaluru: IN-LAND Builders is set to inaugurate its state-of-the-art commercial project INLAND BUSINESS PARK on April 28, 2024.

Located on Bejai Main Road, in close proximity to Bharat Mall, KSRTC Main Bus Terminus, and a myriad of big business establishments, Inland Business Park will be an iconic commercial address in Mangalore. The plush business premises are well suited for big brand showrooms; offices of multi-national companies; clinic space and diagnostic centers for prominent doctors; bank branches; health, fitness, and training centers; mega brand food chains; and a host of other new-age businesses.

This new landmark in Mangalore city will be inaugurated by Chief Guest Prof (Dr) Shantharam Shetty, Chairman – Tejasvini Hospital and SSIOT in the presence of Sri Siraj Ahamed, Chairman & Managing Director of the In-land Group and Directors Er Meraj Yusuf, and Ar Wahaj Yusuf. Guests of Honour Sri Vedavyas Kamath, Hon. MLA (Mangalore South Constituency), Sudhir Shetty Kannur, Mayor, Mangalore City Corporation and CA S.S. Nayak, Past Chairman, ICAI, Mangalore will grace the occasion.

Inland Business Park offers 65 commercial spaces of the highest quality and latest design. Two major highlights of the building will be its ample parking spaces and enhanced power provision with 100% DG backup. Also among the modern amenities provided are 24-hour CCTV-based security, the latest fire-fighting system, wide corridors with granite flooring, and two automated elevators with Automatic Rescue Devices. A spacious Italian marble lobby, which is the first of its kind in Mangalore, adds to the grand appearance of the building. The lobby also houses an artistic CAFE which is another unique feature of the building.

Inland Business Park also boasts of a futuristic identity signage board, energy-efficient lighting for common areas, AC and internet point provisions, façade glazing, and very spacious washrooms on every floor as well as additional provision for individual washrooms within the premises. Customers can choose office spaces from 345 sqft to 1010 sqft, with provision to combine adjoining spaces for bigger requirements.

The second and third floors of the building are devoted to the medical fraternity such as doctors’ clinics, diagnostic centers, labs, and pharmacies. Currently, there is a big vacuum for medical facilities in Bejai. Most of the reputed doctors are located in the Falnir/Balmatta/Highland area where there is a severe shortage of parking. By offering spacious clinic premises with adequate parking, In-land is fulfilling a long-cherished dream of the medical fraternity for modern infrastructure. Several commercial spaces in the building have already been sold and prospective buyers would do well to make their choices expeditiously.

With a glorious track record of 37 years, the In-land Group, one of the foremost builders and developers in Karnataka has created 47 high-quality residential and commercial buildings with floor space exceeding 2.50 million sqft, not just in Mangalore but also in Bangalore, Puttur, and Ullal. It has the distinction of constructing landmark buildings such as Inland Windsors, a building that has received national recognition, and a circular residential building Inland Ebony which is unique in style and design.

Says Siraj Ahamed, Chairman & Managing Director of the group “Inland Business Park was launched during the pandemic, which shows that even in the face of severe adversity we never gave up our commitment to creating ultra-modern buildings that fulfill the needs of our customers. Inland Business Park was conceived to offer a better and more modern alternative to businesses locating their offices in Mangalore. Today multi-national companies are establishing branch offices in the city, doctors are setting up hi-tech clinics, banks want customer-friendly premises, cafes, and restaurants want attractive seating spaces, and fitness centers want customized spaces – but the existing commercial buildings in the city are congested, lack proper parking and power back up and do not fulfill the needs of the modern customer. Our endeavor was to design and construct a building that not only fulfilled all these needs of the customer but also enhanced their lifestyle and status. Inland Business Park is also an ideal investment opportunity for NRI and other investors because they would be acquiring a high-quality asset with a very good return on investment which they could later use for their own purposes if required.

Investing in real estate should always be a carefully considered decision and your best option is to place your trust in a well-established brand that has proven and time-tested credentials. In-land uses only the best quality materials and employs a team of highly skilled engineers to deliver high-quality projects well on time. An open and honest approach in our dealings has won us the hearts and loyalty of thousands of customers. In the future too you will see many more innovative and beautifully designed buildings with the In-land brand name adorning the skyline not just of Mangalore but other cities of the state as well.”

IN-LAND BUILDERS

3RD FLOOR, INLAND ORNATE

NAVA BHARAT CIRCLE

MANGALORE 575 003

EMAIL: sales@inlandbuilders.net

Website: www.inlandbuilders.net

Phone: 9972089099, 9880138015, 9972014055