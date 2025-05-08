IN-LAND Builders to Inaugurate Inland Orchid at Yelahanka New Town on May 10

Mangaluru: IN-LAND Builders will inaugurate its luxury segment, Apartments, at Yelahanka New Town, Bengaluru on 10 May 2025.

The IN-LAND brand, known for its high quality, is set to inaugurate its luxury segment building Inland Orchid at Yelahanka New Town, Bengaluru.

Consisting of one flat per floor, measuring 1965 sqft, 3 BHK with modern fixtures and exclusive designs. All the apartments have been sold out.

This is IN-LAND’s 7th Residential building in Bangalore. IN-LAND is set to launch another project in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, and another Com/Resi project at Hindkal, Mysore, shortly.

IN-LAND has been delivering beautiful homes, year after year, which have been loved by all for the past 39 years. The Group’s residential projects have ranged from affordable apartments to luxury dwellings in Mangalore, Bengaluru, Ullal, and Puttur. A pioneer in modern apartment design, IN-LAND has won the hearts of its customers for its unwavering commitment to quality, on-time delivery, and customer relationships. Generations of customers remain loyal to the brand.

Siraj Ahamed, Chairman and Managing Director of the IN-LAND GROUP, said, “The IN-LAND brand has come to represent the aspirational need of several generations of customers. That is why we can deliver luxury projects as well as medium segment projects with equal ease. The customer trusts us to design and construct very high-quality homes that they can proudly own. We value that trust very highly and are working to make people’s desire for the best homes come true.”