Holy Spirit Congregation Celebrates Dedication of Sisters in Mangalore

Mangalore: The Infant Mary Church in Bajjodi, Mangaluru, served as the setting for a deeply spiritual event on May 7, as the Holy Spirit Congregation (Opus Spiritus Sancti – OSS) celebrated the First Dedication (Temporary Profession) of two sisters and the Final Dedication (Perpetual Profession) of seven others. The ceremony marked a significant commitment to religious life and service within the OSS community.

Sr. Malshila and Sr. Jaya Thomas formally made their First Dedication, embarking on a period of temporary vows and continued formation. Simultaneously, Sr. Anita, Sr. Gracy, Sr. Kavita, Sr. Savita, Sr. Sunita Rani, Sr. Subhashini, and Sr. Sheela reaffirmed their lifelong devotion through their Final Dedication, pledging perpetual service to the congregation.

The solemn Eucharistic celebration was presided over by the Reverend Father Daniel Veigas, Episcopal Vicar for Religious of Mangaluru. He was joined in concelebration by Reverend Father Dominic, Parish Priest of Infant Mary Church, Reverend Father Cyril, and Reverend Father Vincent, MSFS.

During the Holy Mass, Sr. Arogya Mary, the Regional Superior (Provincial Superior) of the Opus Spiritus Sancti, alongside formator Sr. Olga Noronha (SIW), officially received the dedications. They welcomed the newly dedicated sisters into the OSS community with a spirit of joy and reverence.

Following the religious service, a felicitation program was held in the church hall, allowing the congregation to honor the sisters for their commitment. The day concluded with a fellowship meal, symbolizing the unity and gratitude that permeate the Holy Spirit Congregation. This momentous occasion stands as a testament to the enduring power of faith and dedication within the community.