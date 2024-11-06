In rare bonhomie, Shivakumar & Tejasvi Surya inspect trial metro service in K’taka

Bengaluru: In a rare bonhomie and geniality gesture, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya inspected the trial metro service on the newly extended Green Line from Nagasandra to Madavara (BIEC) on Wednesday.

During the inspection, Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Urban Development Ministry portfolio, announced that a total of 175 kilometres of new Metro lines will be made available for public use by 2026.

“By 2025, around 30 kilometres of new metro routes will be opened, with 175 kilometres ready by 2026. Costing Rs 1,130 crore, 21 new trains will be added,” said the Deputy Chief Minister while addressing the media at Madavara station, who was accompanied by MLAs Srinivasayya and Muniraju.

Shivakumar added that the 21 new trains, acquired at a cost of Rs 1,130 crore, are set to be operational soon, adding that Phase 3 of the metro expansion has been approved by the Central government.

The state government has also planned pedestrian bridges and underpasses at Manjunath Nagar and Yeshwantpur metro stations to facilitate safe public movement.

The government has coordinated with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to construct an underpass near Chikkabidarakallu station and near Madavara station in Bengaluru.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the visitors travelling via the Tumkur route to Bengaluru can park at the International Exhibition Center and access the city efficiently.

“While the new extension has been trial-launched, a formal inauguration will soon follow with representatives and MPs. The current Green Line is 33.46 km, and the Purple Line spans 40.5 km. The metro has grown to serve an exceptionally high number of daily commuters in Bengaluru, surpassing cities like Delhi and Mumbai,” the Deputy Chief Minister noted.

When asked about the potential metro extension to Nelamangala and Tumkur, Shivakumar maintained he will talk about it later.



