Inaugural Ceremony of CRIFO 2K25 – An International Summit on Forensic Science and Crime Investigation at Roshni Nilaya

Mangaluru: The Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science (CFS) and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at the School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya, in collaboration with TConnects, Getjobs, Skills in Security and Investigations, Virtual Protect Security Pvt. Ltd, and Covert Security India Consulting Services LLP, Bengaluru, proudly hosted the inaugural ceremony of CRIFO 2K25, an International Summit centered on the theme “Forensic Spectrum: An Intersection of Technology and Crime Investigation.” This significant event was held on the college campus on February 28th, 2025, marking a pivotal moment for the disciplines of forensic science and criminology.

The ceremony commenced with a heartfelt prayer song performed by the college choir, followed by an enchanting welcome dance by second-year MSc CFS students, Ms. Aparna Shetty and Ms. Adheena M. Their performances set a vibrant tone for the day, highlighting the cultural richness of the institution.

Dr. Saritha D’Souza, Head of the MSc CFS program and IQAC Coordinator, delivered the opening speech, wherein she outlined the objectives of the summit. She emphasized the importance of the two-day program in enhancing students’ skills and providing them with a deeper understanding of forensic science and criminology—knowledge that is instrumental for their future endeavors. Dr. D’Souza remarked that CRIFO 2K25 is particularly noteworthy for its diverse range of informative sessions, paper presentations, and interactive events. Additionally, she announced a significant development for the institution: a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was to be signed with Virtual Protect Security Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, marking a strategic collaboration for academic pursuits.

The Chief Guest of the event, Sri. Yatish N, Superintendent of Police for Dakshina Kannada District Police, inaugurated the summit by lighting a ceremonial lamp, signifying the illumination of knowledge and the pursuit of truth in forensic science. Following this, he formally unveiled the CRIFO 2K25 logo and presented trophies that symbolize achievement, knowledge, and excellence within the field. Members of the diaspora included esteemed figures such as Mr. Maj. Saurabh Srivastava, Director of Clean Play Consulting Services, Bengaluru; Assoc. Prof. Cecilia F. Goveas, Registrar (Controller of Examinations); Mr. Sai Krishna Domala, Managing Director of TConnects; Dr. Saritha D’Souza; and Ms. Vedhaashini S. Gowda, who serves as the president and student coordinator for the program.

In his address, Sri. Yatish N underscored the relevance of the Locard Principle in forensic investigations, stating that the nature of crime evolves with advancements in technology and digitalization. He reiterated that as societal complexities grow, so too must the skills and adaptability of investigators. Additionally, he highlighted emerging job opportunities within the police department, particularly for forensic aspirants seeking roles as Scene of Crime Officers.

The Guest of Honor, Maj. Saurabh Srivastava, inspired attendees with a motivational message, stating, “Winning is an aspiration, and you are here to learn.” His remarks resonated with the audience, encouraging them to seize the valuable opportunities presented at the summit.

Mr. Sai Krishna Domala, Managing Director of TConnects, acknowledged Dr. Saritha D’Souza for her leadership in organizing the summit and provided an overview of Maj. Saurabh Srivastava’s considerable contributions to security and risk management. Subsequently, Maj. Srivastava was honored by the dignitaries for his unwavering support and dedication to the field.

The official exchange of the MoU between Virtual Protect Security Pvt. Ltd and the School of Social Work, represented by Assoc. Prof. Cecilia F. Goveas and Dr. Saritha D’Souza was a landmark moment that aimed to foster collaboration between academic institutions and the corporate sector.

During the inaugural remarks, Assoc. Prof. Cecilia F. Goveas emphasized the critical role of technology in crime prevention and the responsibilities of students in combating criminality. Approximately 150 delegates participated in the summit, enriching the discussions and knowledge-sharing environment.

The event was expertly facilitated by Assistant Professors from the Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science. Ms. Nashwa Iqbal formally welcomed the gathering, while Mr. Roshan D’Souza delivered a vote of thanks acknowledging the contributions of all involved. Ms. Vedhaashini S. Gowda introduced the guests, and Ms. Nicole Mendoca, a second-year MSc CFS student, successfully compered the event.

The first scientific session featured Dr. Ananth Prabhu G., a Professor in Computer Engineering and a Cyber Law Trainer, who discussed “AI and Digital Forensics: A New Frontier in Cyber Crime Investigation.” He highlighted the intricate relationship between technology and crime, detailing the use of GPS tracking and the challenges of location falsification, alongside various tools used during digital investigations.

Following this, Dr. Vajagathali Mohammed, a Post Doctoral Scientist at Stockholm University, presented “Mastering Research and Grants: A Roadmap to Publication and Funding Success.” He focused on advancements in forensic techniques, including fingerprinting, DNA profiling, and the broader landscape of forensic research funding opportunities.

Additionally, the summit included simultaneous paper presentation sessions exploring themes of criminology, along with engaging events such as quizzes, treasure hunts, and stress interviews. The day concluded with a cultural showcase, featuring traditional dance performances and skits that creatively illustrated the intersections of crime and forensic science.

The program, meticulously planned and executed, served to enhance students’ understanding and foster engagement in the interconnected realms of forensic science and crime investigation. An inspiring report compiled by Ms. Adheena M, Media Coordinator of the department, encapsulated the day’s rich experiences and substantial contributions to the field.

As CRIFO 2K25 unfolds, the anticipation builds for future discussions aimed at enhancing the practice and understanding of forensic science in addressing contemporary criminal challenges.



