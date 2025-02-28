BJP Accuses Siddaramaiah Government of Injustice Against Dalits

Udupi: In a press conference held on Friday, BJP Legislative Council member Ravi Kumar vehemently criticized the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for its alleged anti-Dalit stance and mismanagement of funds intended for the upliftment of Dalit communities. Kumar claimed that over Rs 25,000 crores allocated for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the past two years have been misappropriated, ultimately failing to benefit the communities they were meant to support.

Kumar accused the Siddaramaiah administration of deceiving backward classes by promising to uplift Dalits while neglecting to utilize the allocated funds effectively. He asserted that the government has diverted resources meant for Dalit development into guarantee schemes, leaving the development corporation for minorities untouched.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Kumar expressed disappointment over the silence of Dalit leader and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge regarding these injustices. He emphasized that the funds should have been directed toward critical areas such as Dalit education, family support, land colony hostels, entrepreneurship loans, and agricultural support. “Simply providing two thousand rupees every month is insufficient for the upliftment of Dalits,” he stated.

Kumar also revealed that during the recent budget session, the Chief Minister withdrew an additional Rs 15,000 crores reserved for Dalit welfare, a move that they plan to contest vigorously. To raise awareness about what they term the Congress government’s anti-Dalit policies, the BJP intends to organize district-level awareness programs and large-scale protests across the state.

Concerns were also raised regarding the deteriorating state of education for Dalit and backward-class students, particularly in hostel facilities. Kumar announced plans to embark on a journey from Udupi to Chikkamagaluru to further publicize these pressing issues.

Echoing Kumar’s sentiments, MP Ramesh Jigajinagi criticized the silence of both state and central Congress leaders in the face of alleged fund misappropriation. He condemned what he described as the government’s disrespect towards Dalits, asserting that the Congress party has a long history of deceiving these communities since the era of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Jigajinagi concluded by urging Dalits to reconsider their allegiance to the Congress party, claiming that no other political entity has treated them as poorly in the past.

The BJP’s allegations have sparked significant discussion regarding the treatment of Dalits in Karnataka, as the party seeks to mobilize support against the current government’s policies.



