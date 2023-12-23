Inauguration and Blessing of State-of-the-Art PTS at Father Muller Charitable Institutions

Mangaluru: Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) marked a significant milestone with the inauguration and blessing of cutting-edge facilities aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring the smooth functioning of its medical and electrical infrastructure.

The event was hosted by Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais Asst. Administrator Father Muller Medical College & Hospital (FMMCH) and was presided over by Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI who blessed the machine and expressed gratitude for the installation during the Christmas season saying it is a Christmas blessing for the entire institution. He recounted the hospital’s first experience with pneumatic tube systems, with the initial installation of the PTC in 2018 for sample collection in the utility section.

Today, FMMCH proudly stands as the first institution in Karnataka to boast the highest number of sections equipped with the advanced PTS system in the entire state. Expressing his appreciation, Fr Coelho thanked God for the successful completion of the PTS project, commending the efforts initiated by Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, former Administrator FMMCH, and diligently carried forward by Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais Asst Administrator FMMCH. The project, with a cost exceeding 2.5 crores, was acknowledged not merely as a financial investment but as a commitment to providing enhanced and efficient services to the patients.

The Swisslog Pneumatic Tube System (PTS), a state-of-the-art system designed by Sun Narula Group (SNG) with components imported from Germany was the highlight of the day. The PTS being one of its kind in Mangalore and specifically designed for FMCI features 160mm tubes designed to transport lab samples, reports, documents, pharmaceuticals, and drugs seamlessly within the campus facilities. This innovative in-house transport system boasts 53 stations, with the central lab as the main hub and six identified zones. The model used is NW160 which is fully automatic and PC & software-driven, contributing to a significant reduction in workload and faster processing of materials.

Following the inauguration of the PTS, the ceremony proceeded to another significant event – the inauguration of a new generator and transformer located near the FMCI facility building. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira Administrator FMMCH compered the ceremonies and the Director once again blessed the machines, invoking God’s protection against natural calamities and accidents. The Director emphasized the critical role these machines play in ensuring an uninterrupted power supply, vital for the functioning of a modern medical facility.

Addressing the increasing demands of a modern healthcare system, FMCI has upgraded its electrical infrastructure. In response to the growing need for electricity, the 750 kVA Transformer was replaced with a robust 1600 kVA Transformer, and the 750 kVA DG set was upgraded to a more powerful 1500 kVA DG set. These changes collectively enhanced the total capacity of the FMCI MESCOM substation to an impressive 4450 kVA for the transformer and 4000 kVA for the DG set. This strategic move ensures that the institution is well-prepared to meet the escalating power requirements efficiently.

Furthermore, to maximize the utilization of resources, the dismantled transformer and DG set found a new home at the Father Muller Indoor Stadium, providing independent power support for the facility’s electrical loads.

This upgrade at FMCI represents a forward-looking approach to meet the evolving needs of healthcare. PTS and the enhanced electrical facilities underscore FMCI’s commitment to efficiency, innovation, and ensuring the highest standards of service in healthcare delivery. These advancements position FMCI as a pioneer in healthcare technology and infrastructure in the region.