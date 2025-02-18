Inauguration of ASTRA 2.0 at Yenepoya Marks a New Era in Intercollegiate Sports and Cultural Festivities

Mangalore: The much-awaited ASTRA 2.0, the All India Intercollegiate Sports and Cultural Fest, hosted by Yenepoya Allied & Healthcare Professions, commenced with a spectacular inauguration ceremony at the Yenepoya Soccer Ground. The event witnessed a grand assembly of dignitaries, athletes, and cultural enthusiasts, setting the stage for an exciting display of talent and sportsmanship.

The inauguration was graced by the esteemed presence of Prof. Dr. Ifthikar Ali Ahamed, Chairman of the Allied & Healthcare Council, Karnataka, as the Chief Guest. He was joined by Dr. B.H. Sripathi Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), who presided over the event.

Adding to the event’s prestige, the Guests of Honour included Mr. Shashank J Rai, Deputy Range Forest Officer and South Asian Gold Medalist in Basketball, Olympian Noah Nirmal Tom, Junior Warrant Officer in the Indian Air Force, and Mr. Muhammed Adheeb, Head Physiotherapist for the Kerala Men’s Football Team and a proud alumnus of Yenepoya Physiotherapy College.

Also in attendance were Dr. Sunita Saldanha, Dean of Yenepoya Allied & Healthcare Professions and Organizing Chairperson of ASTRA 2.0, along with Prof. Lourdhuraj I, Principal of Yenepoya Physiotherapy College and Organizing Co-Chairperson. Their leadership and guidance played a crucial role in shaping the event into a grand success.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome by Mr. Mohideen Sharfan S.A., Organizing Sports Secretary and Assistant Professor at Yenepoya School of Allied Health Sciences. Attendees were then treated to a mesmerizing dance performance by students, setting the festive tone for the unveiling of the ASTRA 2.0 trophy by the Chief Guest and Guests of Honour.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Ifthikar Ali Ahamed applauded Yenepoya for fostering a platform that brings together students from across the country to showcase their talents. Dr. B.H. Sripathi Rao, in his presidential address, emphasized the importance of sports and cultural activities in shaping holistic professionals.

The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Ms. Akshitha Devadiga, Organizing Cultural Secretary, who expressed gratitude to all dignitaries, faculty members, sponsors, and the dedicated organizing team for their invaluable contributions.

The ceremony concluded with the National Anthem, officially declaring ASTRA 2.0 open and ushering in days of thrilling competitions and cultural celebrations.



