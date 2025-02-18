Udupi: Biker Killed in Head-on Collision

Udupi: A fatal road accident occurred near the Ajjarkad Fire Station on Monday night, claiming the life of a 59-year-old biker.

The deceased, Samuel Sadananda Karkada, a local resident of Udupi, was riding one of the two motorbikes involved in the head-on collision.

According to eyewitnesses, both the motorbikes were speeding when they crashed into each other, causing Sadananda to fall onto the road. He sustained severe injuries and died instantly.

The impact of the collision completely damaged both the bikes.

The Udupi Traffic Police Station has registered a case and is investigating the incident.