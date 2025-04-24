Inauguration of Comprehensive Vertigo and Balance Clinic at Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, Mangalore

Mangalore: The Department of ENT at Yenepoya Medical College, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Comprehensive Vertigo and Balance Clinic. The clinic was formally inaugurated by Dr. Srinivas Dorasala, Founder of Equidor Medtech, Bangalore, and Dr. M. Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangalore.

Dr. Vijayalakshmi Subramaniam, Professor of ENT, vertigo and balance specialist and music therapist, presented an overview of the clinic’s facilities and emphasized its role in advancing patient care and academic excellence in the field of vestibular science. The clinic is equipped with advanced diagnostic and rehabilitation technologies, including Craniooculography, Functional Head Impulse Test (fHIT), Stabilometry, and Craniocorpography, offering cutting-edge evaluation of balance and vestibular function. A unique feature of the clinic is its virtual reality-based vestibular rehabilitation system, enhancing patient engagement and recovery. The facility also houses a dedicated Fall Risk Assessment and Fall Prevention Clinic, addressing one of the most significant concerns in elderly care and neurotological practice.

With a multidisciplinary team of highly trained vertigo and balance specialists, the department has been at the forefront of academic training in this niche area. Through its Certificate Courses in Vertigo and Balance Disorders, the department has trained over 1,000 practitioners from across India and abroad—a singular achievement unmatched by any other university in the country.

Present on the occasion were Dr. GangadharaSomayaji, Registrar of Yenepoya University, Dr. M.S. Moosabba, Principal of Yenepoya Medical College, and Dr. Saimanohar, Professor and Head of the Department of ENT.

To commemorate the occasion, the department also hosted a Continuing Medical Education (CME) program on Advances in Vestibular Sciences and Surgery. Eminent neurotology experts Dr. Pradeep Vundavalli, Director of Asian ENT Hospital, and Dr. Srinivas Dorasala, who also serve as adjunct faculty at Yenepoya Deemed to be University, were the resource faculty for the event.

This initiative reinforces Yenepoya Medical College’s commitment to pioneering comprehensive, interdisciplinary care in vertigo and balance disorders, while contributing meaningfully to education, research, and community health.



